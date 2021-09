Just have a quick question regarding the migration of hosts in a cluster to a new vCenter server (following steps in this KB article https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1004775) When disconnecting the host that contains the old vCenter appliance and adding that host to the new vCenter appliance, I'm assuming there should be no issue as long as the old vCenter appliance still has network connectivity? I've done migrations before, but it's been a while and I do not believe the hosts that were moved contained the old vCenter appliance that we were migrating from. This cluster will contain both the new vCenter as well as the old vCenter appliance we are migrating from.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO