Albuquerque, NM

DOJ unveils changes to how future consent decrees are monitored

ABQJournal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice is taking steps to ensure that future consent decrees laying out police reforms will be monitored differently than those that are already underway. The changes will not automatically impact the city of Albuquerque’s court-mandated reform effort, although Mayor Tim Keller said his administration “will approach the U.S. District Court in New Mexico to ensure the same standards are applied to (the Albuquerque Police Department’s) settlement agreement.”

Government
Merrick Garland

