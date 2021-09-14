CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s coaches and players noticed early and enthusiastic student section

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Memorial Stadium gates opened on Saturday evening, a sight not often seen inside the 61 year old venue unfolded. Still 90 minutes prior to kickoff, a steady stream of eager students rolled in, looking to secure a spot close to the field in the sections designated for them. For some it was their first ever venture into structure, while others had waited nearly two years for a chance to return. Still an hour before kickoff, sections 22, 23 and 24 on the east side of the stadium were more than half full, while the rest of the stadium remained sparsely populated.

www.thedailyhoosier.com

