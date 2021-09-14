CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox activate Hirokazu Sawamura from COVID IL

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOkEc_0bv8mR3X00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox have activated reliever Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 injured list. Fellow reliever Austin Davis is also back from paternity leave. In corresponding moves, Brad Peacock and Stephen Gonsalves were returned to Triple-A Worcester. Peacock and Gonsalves had each been selected to the roster as COVID replacements, so they can be removed from the active and 40-man rosters without being exposed to waivers. Additionally, right-hander Eduard Bazardo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Worcester.

Sawamura has been out since August 31 after testing positive for the virus as part of the spread throughout the Sox’s clubhouse. Signed to a two-year deal over the offseason after a nine-year career in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Sawamura has a 3.09 ERA over 46 2/3 innings during his first MLB season. The 33-year-old has shown some worrying control issues, walking 14.2% of opposing hitters, but he’s also punched out an above-average 26.5% of batters faced.

Peacock has made two appearances (including one start) since being acquired from the Indians and called up in the early stages of the outbreak. He has allowed nine runs in 5 1/3 innings. Gonsalves, meanwhile, has worked 4 1/3 innings of two-run ball in relief, his first big league action since he tossed 24 2/3 frames as a rookie with the 2018 Twins.

Manager Alex Cora provided updates on a few more players on the COVID IL (via Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe). Lefty Martín Pérez is expected to make it back tomorrow, while closer Matt Barnes will make a couple minor league rehab appearances and is expected to return to the big league club this weekend. The team hopes that ace Chris Sale, who tested positive on September 9, will make it back to start a game against the Orioles this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Need To ‘Move On’ From Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe Errors

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Monday just was not the Boston Red Sox’s day in terms of defense. Alex Verdugo lost a Nelson Cruz fly ball in the sun with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The ball ended up bouncing toward the wall, allowing all three runs to score. Cruz scored after Taylor Motter airmailed it into the stands.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox Standings Watch: Playoff hopes slipping away

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 30, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Boston Red Sox have fallen outside...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Hirokazu Sawamura
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Stephen Gonsalves
Person
Brad Peacock
MassLive.com

Will Boston Red Sox keep wearing yellow and blue uniforms during winning streak? ‘We have some smart people,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON — The Red Sox wore their yellow and blue alternate jerseys again Tuesday. That’s four straight games sporting them. The plan was for the Red Sox to wear the Boston Marathon color scheme uniforms for their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles this past weekend, then return to their traditional uniforms Tuesday. But the Sox won all three games against the Orioles so why stop? It’s working and baseball obviously is a very superstitious sport.
MLB
USA Today

Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 again, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture. Sale had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against the AL Central-leading White Sox. The seven-time All-Star also had a...
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Il#The Red Sox#Triple A Worcester#Indians#Masslive#The Boston Globe#Orioles
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: The most important series remaining, including Red Sox-Yankees and Padres-Giants

The 2021 MLB regular season is entering the stretch drive. Three weeks from Monday either the regular season will be over and all the postseason races will be settled, or there will be a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide a division or wild card race. Maybe even multiple Game 163s like 2018. That would be fun. Either way, it's shaping up to be a great three weeks.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox To Activate Martín Pérez; More COVID-19 Updates

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The Boston Red Sox almost are out of the woods. Slowly but surely, their roster is replenishing itself, now awaiting the returns of just a few players in comparison to the dire situation the team has been in the last few weeks with availability.
MLB
NESN

Nick Pivetta To Return From COVID IL, Start For Red Sox In White Sox Finale

The Red Sox have their rotation problem sorted. Heading into the weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox, Boston was already scrambling to fill the rotation spot of Nick Pivetta, who landed on the COVID-19 related injured list as a “precaution” last weekend. But the team was dealt a further...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NESN.com

Jonathan Araúz Latest Member Of Red Sox To Land On COVID-19 IL

The list keeps growing for the Boston Red Sox. Chris Sale became the 12th player to land on the COVID-19 related injury list after testing positive for the virus Thursday, and that number moved to 13 ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Jonathan Araúz, who was...
MLB
WGNtv.com

Lance Lynn activated off the IL ahead of the White Sox series with the Red Sox

CHICAGO – When the playoffs begin for the White Sox at the beginning of October, he’ll be the first pitcher that manager Tony La Russa puts on the mound. He hasn’t been able to do that lately since Lance Lynn has been on the IL since August 31st with right knee inflammation. But the stay away didn’t end up being too long, and the ace of the staff will return this weekend.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox reinstate pitcher Perez from COVID list

With their postseason positioning growing more perilous by the day, the Boston Red Sox are getting a fresh arm back off the COVID-19 injured list. The team announced prior to Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners that pitcher Martin Perez was coming off the list after initially testing positive for COVID on Aug. 30.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy