CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Ayla's Place: Woman with Down syndrome to open collectible store in Joplin

By Kevin McClintock
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tiqi1_0bv8m8cD00
Ayla Sarakinis on Monday talks about her excitement in opening Ayla’s Place in Joplin. The 30-year-old woman, who has Down syndrome, will open the antiques-collectibles shop Tuesday with help from her mother, Stacey Sarakinis. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Ayla Sarakinis, 30, says she has always dreamed of owning her own business.

Why?

To “be my own boss,” she said.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, her childhood dream will become a reality.

Sarakinis is on a mission. She wants her new Joplin store — Ayla’s Place — to be successful. Located at 514 N. Main St., it fills a need requested time and time again by North Heights neighborhood residents hoping for a small antique-collectible store to open shop. But more important is the fact that Sarakinis was born with Down syndrome and wants nothing more than to be a positive role model and inspiration for others like her, who have faced years of something less than support from their peers and adults.

“It’s my dream,” she said. “My biggest dream. It makes me feel happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnRM3_0bv8m8cD00
Ayla Sarakinis gets a hug from family friend Cynthia Sikyta on Monday at Ayla’s Place. Sikyta will be helping out at the new store.

“Yes,” she said, at one point turning to point at the merchant’s license she’s framed and placed on the wall behind the front counter.

She said she’ll work hard at her store to give others with Down syndrome the courage to find jobs to help them live more independently. “I want people (to say), ‘I want to do what Ayla’s doing. Be strong and be happy.’”

“I tell Ayla, ‘You are the face of Down syndrome’” in the Joplin area, said her mother, Stacey Sarakinis.

Ayla Sarakinis was in her element Monday afternoon as she flitted about her store room, pointing out specific items — a collectible figurine on one shelf, a Power Ranger game on another — that she purchased from local auctions or garage or yard sales. All the while, she showcased an attribute that should endear her to future customers — a loving sense of humor. Her Three Stooges impression, for example — complete with the “nyuk nyuk” laugh — is spot-on.

Ayla’s Place wasn’t the original goal. She worked in a day care center for about four years and “absolutely loves babies,” Stacey Sarakinis said of her daughter. But she wanted to find a better-paying job. Over the past couple of years, Ayla Sarakinis struggled to find that job. She filled out 20 to 30 applications for various open positions, she said.

“I was looking for work and I put out all the applications … and nobody called me to say, ‘Do you want a job?’” Ayla Sarakinis said. Worse, some of the rejections came attached with critiques stating that she wasn’t “a good fit” for the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMvN3_0bv8m8cD00
It's always been a dream for Ayla Sarakinis to open Ayla's Place. That dream will be realized Tuesday with the opening of an antiques/collectibles store at 514 N. Main St. Sarakinis, who has Down syndrome, and her mother have adopted "Believe" as their motto for living. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

“The reality is that we still live in a world where people look at you and they judge you by how you look or dress or how you act,” Stacey Sarakinis said. “I hope that Ayla can change those stigmas.”

And she is aware of those “looks,” as she calls them. A few weeks ago, when visiting a friend at a Joplin apartment complex, several women who were sitting nearby wouldn’t take their eyes off of her. Finally, Ayla Sarakinis turned to face them and demanded, “Do you have a problem with me?” The women looked away.

“She’ll stand up for herself,” Stacey Sarakinis said.

In the face of the rejections, mother and daughter teamed up to open up the antique store. That way, her daughter would learn valuable life skills and “enjoy getting a paycheck,” Stacey Sarakinis said.

“A lot of this here at the store is a continuation of Ayla’s education,” she said, “and as her knowledge expands, she’ll become much more involved.”

The ultimate goal is for Ayla Sarakinis to become self-sufficient, to learn how to handle money, attend auctions, purchase items for the store and to make a livable profit, her mother said.

As her mother talked, Ayla Sarakinis flashed her sense of humor by reaching out and tugging at her arm. “Back to me now,” she said.

But a few moments later, serious again, “I want to take this popular antique store with my mom,” she said, “and turn it into a fancy store.”

‘Unbelievable’

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, which are packages of genes in the body that determines a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy. Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. Babies with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome each year in the United Sates; that’s roughly one baby in every 700.

Ayla Sarakinis says she has been bullied for most of her life by other kids — who, for example, would tell her to close her mouth because she’s forced to chew with her mouth open. Sometimes the bullying got so bad she would go to a quiet place and quietly cry. But she hasn’t allowed those horrible moments to define and own her; she wants to showcase her sense of humor to inspire others to “follow their hearts” and to do what they’ve always dreamed of doing, like she’s done with Ayla’s Place.

“I have my own job now,” she said. “I get to be boss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpW8m_0bv8m8cD00
Ayla Sarakinis on Monday prepares for the grand opening of Ayla's Place in Jopin. Her shop at 514 N. Main St. will open Tuesday. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Two friends will also be familiar faces inside the store. Cynthia Sikyta, a former hairdresser who now works for Preferred Family Medical, will help with the day-to-day store operations.

“I absolutely adore Ayla. I would take a bullet for this woman,” she said. “She just wants to be treated like you or I or anyone else.”

What Ayla is doing, added fellow friend and helper Suzi Back, “is unbelievable. It’s very, very rare to see her doing something like this, and I can’t think of anything like it in (Joplin).”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOCO

15 Oklahomans featured in National Down Syndrome Society’s Times Square presentation

NEW YORK — Fifteen Oklahomans were featured over the weekend in the National Down Syndrome Society’s presentation on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square. According to the organization, the presentation is to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way. The one-hour video features about 500 photos of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from across the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Business
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Health
MONTCO.Today

Local Hospital Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire but Informed Prediction on Unvaccinated Residents

Dr. Shafinaz Akhter and her colleagues at Chester County Hospital have been battling COVID-19 cases since the very beginning of the pandemic. Over that course of time, her education and her experience have shaped a definite view of the disease, its progress in Chester County and beyond, its treatment options, and heaviest on her heart, its toll.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectible
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says

With thousands of students quarantined in the first weeks of the new school year, Missouri’s health director said the state is exploring a new strategy that aims to keep kids in class through regular testing. Donald Kauerauf, the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said his agency discussed a new modified […] The post Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS New York

New Study Shows COVID Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women, Also Protect Newborns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s good news in a study out Wednesday about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women, and especially for their babies. The mRNA vaccines are not only safe for pregnant women, they also protect their newborns. It has been one of the most worried-over issues in the COVID vaccine debates — is the vaccine safe for pregnant women? If so, when should she get the shot? And of course, is the vaccine safe for the unborn baby? We now have answers. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

New safe sleeping guidance issued for babies

New guidance is encouraging parents and caregivers to be extra mindful about where babies are sleeping to help avoid dangerous situations. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a new public service announcement encouraging parents to get “back to basics” when it comes to putting a child down for a nap or for the night. The PSA is meant to help parents avoid dangerous situations, like death, caused by unsafe sleeping conditions.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Auctions
KTLA

‘Heartbreaking’: Millions of baby loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

Millions of newborn baby loungers are being recalled due to the risk of suffocation after eight reports of infant deaths, officials announced Thursday. The infants who died had suffocated after being put on their backs, sides or stomachs on the lounger and were later found on their sides or on their stomachs, the U.S. Consumer […]
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?No, experts say there's no strong evidence yet that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it's more contagious. Delta s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a risk to children and underscores the need for masks in schools and vaccinations for those who are old enough, said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida Weekly infection rates among...
KIDS
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Hosts Mental Health Hearing Focusing On Children During The Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.
COLORADO STATE
Chicago Tribune

Nannies ‘call the shots’ as parents face a child care shortage

Nannies are in demand in today’s child care market — and in control. When the pandemic began, and day cares closed and options dwindled, some Chicago parents turned to nannies for help. Now, a year and a half into the pandemic, the demand is continuing. But this time, the tables have turned. Agencies are warning parents of a nanny shortage, after many left the industry following being let go ...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
kyma.com

Arizona doctor refuses unvaccinated patients

CHANDLER, Ariz. (CBS News/KPHO) - A Chandler Arizona doctor has a new policy that some people are calling controversial. If someone wants to become a new patient but is unvaccinated, Dr. Andrew Carroll offers to vaccinate them. If they decline, he wants them to find another physician. Dr. Carroll believes...
ARIZONA STATE
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
434
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy