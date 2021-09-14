myFace Announces 9th Annual Races for Faces Virtual Celebration

MyFace Seeks to Raise $230,000 To Continue Its Support Of Those Living With A Facial Difference. Leading craniofacial organization, myFace, will host its 9th Annual Races for Faces Virtual Kickoff Celebration at 10am ET on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. While Races for Faces has traditionally been an in-person 5k walk, the event went virtual in 2020 to keep its community safe. Due to the ongoing pandemic, myFace once again invites everyone to join this year’s event from the comfort and safety of their own homes to celebrate differences, promote acceptance, raise funds, and bring awareness to the craniofacial community.