CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

By Scott Polacek, @ScottPolacek
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers announced former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

It's been a somewhat strange start to the 2021 NFL fantasy season, with stalwarts Aaron Rodgers bombing in Week 1 and Alvin Kamara stumbling in Week 2. However, most of the top-tier players—like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Davante Adams—have remained consistent through two weeks of action. It's too early...
NFL
utsports.com

Tennessee Football Mourns The Passing of Parys Haralson

Known for his infectious smile and indelible leadership, the Tennessee football program is mourning the sudden passing of VFL defensive standout Parys Haralson at the age of 37 on Monday. Haralson, a native of Flora, Mississippi, was a four-time letterwinner (2002-05) and a two-time captain (2004-05) for the Vols. He...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Bleacher Report

2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season featured no shortage of excitement. The Tennessee Titans pulled off a come-from-behind overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens played an instant classic on Sunday Night Football, and the ageless Tom Brady threw five touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parys Haralson
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Graham Says He Used to Hang Rob Gronkowski Jersey in Bedroom as Motivation

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski as the measuring stick for his position. Beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2010, Graham burst onto the scene in his second season when he earned second-team All-Pro honors. Graham recently revealed that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Broncos#American Football#Saints Lb Parys Haralson
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy