Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

The San Francisco 49ers announced former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."