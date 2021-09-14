AirPods Pro are up for grabs at just $180, and earphones are also on sale

You can currently get a new pair of AirPods Pro for just $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount. These true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation for immersive sound, Transparency Mode to let you hear everything that happens around you. These also come with three sizes of soft tapered silicone tips to give you a customizable fit, and the earphones are also sweat and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet while running or working out. In addition, they come in a wireless charging case that will help to give you more than 24 hours of battery life, so you will be OK with an occasional charge every now and then.