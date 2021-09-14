CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaPorte schools add face covering requirement

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPORTE — The LaPorte Community School Corp. board of trustees unanimously approved a face covering mandate for all students and staff inside school buildings starting Wednesday. Superintendent Mark Francesconi was careful to explain that the mandate is not strictly a mask mandate. It could include face shields and neck gaiters...

