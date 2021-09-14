CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba-Sutter remembers 9/11

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7zQd_0bv8kzer00
Left to right: Austin Webb, Benson NIckel and Wilson Nickel display some of Webb’s artifacts from his days during the Vietnam War on Saturday at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors in Marysville. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Hankins opened Saturday’s 9/11 remembrance by telling everyone on the grounds of the Sutter County Museum where he was the moment the first plane struck the first tower of the World Trade Center.

Hankins said he was getting ready to take his wife, Michelle, into labor for their planned delivery of their second child.

Right about that moment, Hankins said he got a call from his administration chief alerting him to turn on the news.

“At that moment, I couldn’t understand what I was looking at,” Hankins recalled. “I remember (the admin chief) thought a small plane crashed into the World Trade Center.”

But as they spoke, Hankins said the second plane hit the towers.

“It was then we knew America was under attack,” Hankins said.

In total, 2,977 people were killed on 9/11 – 343 of which were New York City firefighters. There were also 412 state emergency workers, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and the New Jersey Police Departments, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department, eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics, three New York State Court Officers and one patrolman from New York fire patrol who all succumbed to what Hankins called a “senseless terror attack.”

He urged the Yuba-Sutter public on Saturday to always keep these people in your hearts for giving the ultimate sacrifice on a day that changed many aspects of life in the United States.

Hankins said firefighters in his department and across the country have a stronger sense of awareness now as they pursue their duties.

“We still fight fires the same way but with terrorism and everything that has gone since 9/11, there is definitely lot more awareness,” Hankins said.

Larry Robarge, 65, of Yuba City remembers exactly where he was the moment the country was victimized by terror mastermind Osama bin Laden 20 years ago.

“I had just finished breakfast at a coffee shop in Sacramento and saw something on the TV with the airplane,” he said. “You didn’t know what was going on.”

An unclear image, but one that sticks with Robarge to this day, he said. He called it heartbreaking to see the flag at half-staff.

“I had never seen this ceremony before where they raise (the flag) up to the top first where it belongs, but it then has to be lowered,” Robarge said while choking up. “It’s gripping.”

Young, veteran tour guides come together for 9/11

Benson Nickel wasn’t even born when bin Laden was killed by Navy Seals years after the 9/11 terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, including multiple New York police and fire members.

The 10-year-old Yuba-Sutter resident only began studying U.S and world history three years ago because he said he became fascinated with the amount of displays and war artifacts at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors in Marysville.

“I love it (after) I saw all that stuff,” Nickel said. “It’s amazing.”

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Nickel, along with his younger brother Wilson, 6, are volunteer tour guides at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors. Vietnam War veteran Austin Webb, 90, of Yuba City is a guide as well. Together they do multiple tours of the facility each Saturday and were all present on Patriot Day.

Nickel admitted that he started touring just two weeks ago, and instantly became hooked at the depths of information provided at the Museum of Forgotten Warriors.

“There’s so much stuff it would take me two years to get to all of it,” Nickel said.

On Saturday, Nickel highlighted many of the displays during the short tour for the public. He came across the Camp Far West display, which has his favorite fighter plane, the P-38.

Camp Far West Reservoir is located about eight miles east of Wheatland.

He also discussed a tube display that featured the remains of Americans who lost their lives in battle.

Then at the Vietnam War display, Webb’s uniform was featured alongside numerous pictures and artifacts of Webb’s time in service.

Webb said there was one picture of him on guard duty holding a weapon that he did not know how to shoot.

“I’d be told how to shoot it if we got attacked,” Webb said.

Webb signed up for the Vietnam War after his wife, Mary, was drafted.

“I volunteered because I wasn’t going to let my wife go (alone),” Austin said.

Webb said on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 that while it was a significant tragedy, it also was an avoidable one.

“I don’t think it should have happened, we had plenty of warnings,” Webb said. “I feel sad for all who died (and) for all who had to go through it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Remembering 9/11: the firefighters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the planes crashed and the World Trade Center towers fell on 9/11, firefighters from around the country rushed to New York City to help. Among them, a team of firefighters from the City of Watertown fire department. Now retired, Battalion chiefs Pat Wiley and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Galion Inquirer

Crestline remembers 9/11

CRESTLINE — “Sept. 12, 2001. There were no Republicans and there were no Democrats. There were no red states and there were no blue states. There was no separation of black, white, red, or yellow people. There was no defund the police movement. There was no good guy versus bad guy. We were all Americans that day, and we were all proud Americans.”
CRESTLINE, OH
pinalcentral.com

CAVIT remembers 9/11

COOLIDGE — Coolidge Fire Chief Mark Dillon thought he had seen humanity at its worst when he and other firefighters responded to the Oklahoma City Murrah Federal Building bombing on April 19, 1995. "This has to be the worst humanity has to offer,” he said is what he thought at...
COOLIDGE, AZ
wwnytv.com

Remembering 9/11: the fallen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cindy Lachenauer misses her husband every day. “This one was a good marriage, really good,” she says, sitting in the home she shared with her husband of 30 years, David Lachenauer, talking to a reporter. David Lachenauer was a second generation firefighter with the City...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Wheatland, CA
Sutter County, CA
Government
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Marysville, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Remembers 9/11

It was bright and warm when about a hundred Salinians gathered in between the City Hall that serves them and one of the fire trucks that protects them, late on the morning of September 11 2021. But the overcast, windless sky gave the city a somber, but clear eyed feeling as the city marked the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Pennsylvania, Washington DC and of course, New York City, that changed the lives of everyone who is old enough to have been alive then and everyone they knew.
SALINE, MI
reverejournal.com

Remembering 9/11 in Revere

The City of Revere and the Revere Fire Department held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Saturday at the Revere Fire Station, 360 Revere Beach Parkway. Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright led the speaking program that was held on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
REVERE, MA
myheraldreview.com

Douglas remembers 9/11

DOUGLAS — Despite all the various community events taking place Saturday many Douglas residents took time to pause, reflect and remember the tragic events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and those who lost their lives as a result. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that stunned...
DOUGLAS, AZ
Chesire Herald

Editorial: Remembering 9/11

It almost doesn’t seem possible. Could it be that two decades have passed since hundreds of millions of Americans awoke to news that a plane had crashed into the side of the World Trade Center in New York? Could it be that for a whole new generation of children, Sept. 11 is simply a topic of conversation to be discussed and debated in class, rather than a transformative moment burned forever into memory?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#9 11#The Sutter County Museum#The World Trade Center#New York State Court#Americans
farmvilleherald.com

Readers remember 9/11

The Farmville Herald asked people for their memories of where they were, what they were doing and what they were thinking on Sept. 11, 2001. These responses were solicited in the newspaper, on Facebook and on our website, inviting people to respond via the website, Facebook or email. Below are some of the responses we received. Responses have been edited for spelling, grammar, style and length.
FARMVILLE, VA
poncapost.com

Remembering The Victims of 9-11

The Chamber in partnership with Aaron & Michaela Crompton and Todd & Kim Roper put out American Flags at the corner of 14th and Lake Road in memory of each victim of 9-11. Rich Cantillon, Chamber President, said “This was Michaela’s idea and we were excited to participate.” Saturday is the 20th Anniversary of 9-11.
SOCIETY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Bossard remembers 9/11

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Bossard Memorial Library has setup a commemorative 9/11 display and is encouraging visitors to learn more about the historic day on its 20th anniversary. Nine-eleven (9/11) is observed as Patriot Day, in remembrance of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Hastings Tribune

Community remembers 9/11

Vowing to never forget the horrendous attack by foreign extremists against the United States homeland, Hastings community leaders reflected on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, on Saturday at Duncan Field. The ceremony opened with the presentation of colors to display the American flag and Nebraska state flag, followed...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WALA-TV FOX10

PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11

On Sept. 11, the nation will pause to remember and honor the lives lost 20 years ago in the worst terror attacks on US soil. The following photos captured that day in history, which changed America and the world forever.
POLITICS
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
MONTEAGLE, TN
wwnytv.com

Remembering 9/11: the student

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ambur Misercola teaches social studies at Watertown High School. 20 years ago, she was a freshman there. And just as people of a certain age remember what they were doing when President Kennedy was shot, or when we landed on the moon, she is crystal clear on the events of September 11, 2001.
WATERTOWN, NY
hendersonvillestandard.com

Hendersonville remembers 9/11

Hendersonville residents reflected on one of the darkest days in U. S. history at several events and displays marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 over the weekend. As they have since 2002, the Hendersonville Fire Department hosted a memorial service on Saturday for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
190
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy