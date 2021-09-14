Good Samaritan helps Brownsboro Road hit-and-run crash victim who shoved sister out of car’s path

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. According to LMPD, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, at the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue in Louisville’s Crescent Hill neighborhood. The victim was crossing the street when he was struck by an unknown car that fled the scene after impact.