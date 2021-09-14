CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Good Samaritan helps Brownsboro Road hit-and-run crash victim who shoved sister out of car’s path

By Nick Picht
Wave 3
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. According to LMPD, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, at the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Hillcrest Avenue in Louisville’s Crescent Hill neighborhood. The victim was crossing the street when he was struck by an unknown car that fled the scene after impact.

www.wave3.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Good Samaritan#Traffic Accident#Lmpd#Uofl Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy