Myrtle Beach tourism better than 2019, 2020, chamber of commerce says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) shows Summer 2021 was busier for hotels and resorts than summers past. June, July and August lodging numbers in 2021 were at least 30% higher than 2020 and at least 24% higher than 2019, according to a news release from the MBACC. This data is the first official look at the entire summer season as a whole, whereas before individual weeks and holiday weekends were being compared.