Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach tourism better than 2019, 2020, chamber of commerce says

By Manny Martinez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) shows Summer 2021 was busier for hotels and resorts than summers past. June, July and August lodging numbers in 2021 were at least 30% higher than 2020 and at least 24% higher than 2019, according to a news release from the MBACC. This data is the first official look at the entire summer season as a whole, whereas before individual weeks and holiday weekends were being compared.

CBS News

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
