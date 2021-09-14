CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo’s $4 Million MTA Job-Cutting Effort Derailed Weeks After His Departure

By Jose Martinez
thecity.nyc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe so-called MTA Transformation Plan championed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is undergoing an overhaul of its own, THE CITY has learned. The $4 million plan, whose consultant-crafted recommendations called for up to 2,700 positions to be eliminated by the end of last year, will now complete its consolidation of administrative posts “by the end of October,” acting MTA Chairperson and CEO Janno Lieber wrote Friday in an internal memo obtained by THE CITY.

Comments / 5

