Public Health

Twenty-five new cases here

roblawnews.com
 9 days ago

The Crawford County Health Department reported another 25 new cases of the coronavirus here Monday.

roblawnews.com

roblawnews.com

Hutsonville holding special meeting Friday

Hutsonville School Board will hold a special board meeting on Friday, Sept. 24.
EDUCATION
ktvo.com

Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan County on Tuesday

Milan, Mo. — On Tuesday night, the Sullivan County Health Department confirmed five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Tuesday night, Sullivan County is reporting a total of 1,159 cases, with 17 deaths and 11 active cases. The five new positive cases have been determined to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Twenty-Five County COVID Deaths in Last 30 days, 150 More Cases Reported

The latest COVID numbers from the Vermilion County Health Department show 150 new cases, including 51 under the age of 20. This includes 20 teenagers, 19 grade-school-aged children, five pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and five infants. There are also four additional COVID deaths, bringing Vermilion County’s COVID total to 182. The...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
#News Today#Robinson Daily News
thelandonline.com

Five COVID-19 deaths in local region, 129 new cases

The state reported on Wednesday that five area residents died of COVID-19. But it is unclear exactly when the deaths took place. The health department added 41 newly reported deaths Wednesday but it included 28 older cases reported as part of the agency’s review, bringing the state’s toll in the pandemic to 7,956.
WASECA COUNTY, MN
wchstv.com

Five additional COVID deaths, 103 new virus cases reported in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and more than 100 new virus cases. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 50-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, who were not fully vaccinated. Two other deaths, an 80-year-old man and an 86-year-old man who were fully vaccinated, also were reported.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ABC6.com

RIDOH reports 326 new coronavirus cases, five new deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 326 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths for Wednesday. According to the data, 130 Rhode Islanders are hospitalized with the virus. Nineteen of them are in the ICU, and 13 are on a ventilator. Rhode Island remains in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
roblawnews.com

Illinois Department of Public Health reminds Illinoisans to get flu shot

SPRINGFIELD — Every season the flu sickens millions of people in the U.S., hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands. This season, in addition to flu, the state continues to battle COVID-19. More than 41 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have been reported, including more than 1.5 million in Illinois. More than 660,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. with more than 24,400 deaths reported in Illinois.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

US Dept. Of Health: Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Continue To Decline

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals. That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks. As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says

With thousands of students quarantined in the first weeks of the new school year, Missouri’s health director said the state is exploring a new strategy that aims to keep kids in class through regular testing. Donald Kauerauf, the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said his agency discussed a new modified […] The post Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
roblawnews.com

Park Speed Project selected by 100 Women

Crawford County 100 Women Who Care announced the winner of the third donation of 2021 the Robinson P...
POLITICS
York Dispatch Online

Four new COVID-related deaths reported in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in York County Tuesday, bringing the total to 885 since the pandemic began, according to the state. Additionally, the state Department of Health reported 192 new cases in York County, for 54,292 total. As of Tuesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
roblawnews.com

Hutsonville board stands pat on mask mandate

Masks and mandates remain a hot topic for the Hutsonville CUSD 1 Board of Education. The board is still dealing with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate for everyone in the school building that was handed down on Aug. 4.
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 465 More Cases In Last 24 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 276 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases. There have been 7,941 total hospitalizations and 117,546 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, PCR testing found 1,506 new cases of the virus. That's above the state's daily average of 1,465 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 22. Antigen testing The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

