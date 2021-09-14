Twenty-five new cases here

The Crawford County Health Department reported another 25 new cases of the coronavirus here Monday. ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Hutsonville School Board will hold a special board meeting on Friday, Sept. 24.
Milan, Mo. — On Tuesday night, the Sullivan County Health Department confirmed five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Tuesday night, Sullivan County is reporting a total of 1,159 cases, with 17 deaths and 11 active cases. The five new positive cases have been determined to...
The latest COVID numbers from the Vermilion County Health Department show 150 new cases, including 51 under the age of 20. This includes 20 teenagers, 19 grade-school-aged children, five pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and five infants. There are also four additional COVID deaths, bringing Vermilion County’s COVID total to 182. The...
New coronavirus cases in New York rose 19% over the past week, state and federal records showed. The state reported 37,939 new cases, up from 31,981 new cases the previous week. But New York's increase still ranked among the lowest in the nation for COVID spread over the past week....
The state reported on Wednesday that five area residents died of COVID-19. But it is unclear exactly when the deaths took place. The health department added 41 newly reported deaths Wednesday but it included 28 older cases reported as part of the agency’s review, bringing the state’s toll in the pandemic to 7,956.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and more than 100 new virus cases. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 50-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, who were not fully vaccinated. Two other deaths, an 80-year-old man and an 86-year-old man who were fully vaccinated, also were reported.
PLEASE NOTE: We identified a duplicate case. Because of this, numbers have been shifted by one. If you have questions, please view the full case list on our website here -www.mariposacounty.org/2422/COVID-19-Case-Information. New case breakdown:. 0 - 11 years old: 1. 12 - 19 years old: 10. 20 - 29 years...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 326 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths for Wednesday. According to the data, 130 Rhode Islanders are hospitalized with the virus. Nineteen of them are in the ICU, and 13 are on a ventilator. Rhode Island remains in...
More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
SPRINGFIELD — Every season the flu sickens millions of people in the U.S., hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands. This season, in addition to flu, the state continues to battle COVID-19. More than 41 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have been reported, including more than 1.5 million in Illinois. More than 660,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. with more than 24,400 deaths reported in Illinois.
With thousands of students quarantined in the first weeks of the new school year, Missouri’s health director said the state is exploring a new strategy that aims to keep kids in class through regular testing. Donald Kauerauf, the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said his agency discussed a new modified […]
Crawford County 100 Women Who Care announced the winner of the third donation of 2021 the Robinson P...
There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in York County Tuesday, bringing the total to 885 since the pandemic began, according to the state. Additionally, the state Department of Health reported 192 new cases in York County, for 54,292 total. As of Tuesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling...
Masks and mandates remain a hot topic for the Hutsonville CUSD 1 Board of Education. The board is still dealing with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate for everyone in the school building that was handed down on Aug. 4.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 276 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases.
There have been 7,941 total hospitalizations and 117,546 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122.
The age groups of the newly reported cases follow:
Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021
(KMIZ) Missouri reported more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, PCR testing found 1,506 new cases of the virus. That's above the state's daily average of 1,465 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 22. Antigen testing
