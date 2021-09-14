Twenty-five new cases here

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals. That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks. As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO