Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More. Frank Ocean brought an unusual friend with him to the 2021 Met Gala. The boundary-pushing singer, who isn't known for making many public appearances, hit the red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13, where his green-dyed hair appeared to be a similar hue to the skin tone of a robotic alien baby he was carrying with him. He also wore a dark Prada jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a silver necklace from his own Homer jewelry line.

