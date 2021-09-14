CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Free Your Mind

By Whitney Evans
TV Fanatic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen everyone works together, good things can happen for our resident humans and aliens. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 was all about freeing Maria from Jones, which meant a trip back in time to Caulfield, and a host of sad and terrifying memories. Maria had to step into...

