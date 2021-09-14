CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden joins Newsom, talks climate change in Calif.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is providing last-minute help Monday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. During appearances in Northern California, Biden warned about climate change and pitched his infrastructure program. (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/598769cc4823455293cd9c59426bfc8f.

CBS News

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
