MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Saddle Ridge drops game at Dade

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs scored in four of six innings on Monday, but it was not enough to claim a victory as they dropped a 15-5 decision to Dade County in Trenton. Tamra Yancy had a huge day at the plate with two doubles and a triple in three at-bats. She finished with three RBIs. Ella Ferry was 1 for 2 with a run scored and three stolen bases. Kennedy Hays had a hit and scored twice, while Elliot Rogers scored one run.