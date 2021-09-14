Free MLB Picks For Today 9/14/2021

Indians at Twins—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +118 in Game 1. Getting the start for Cleveland is Triston McKenzie. The righthander past four starts allowed three earned runs in 27 innings of work. He faced the Twins six days ago allowing one run in six innings. Joe Ryan to start for Minnesota. He has worked 12 innings with Minnesota and is pitching to high contact. As they made up their game with the Yankees the Twins had lost three of four. Past ten games Minnesota batting .223 against righthanders. Twins bullpen has struggled at home. Play Cleveland +118 in Game 1.