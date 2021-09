A 5-inch computer disk, a Y2K hat, state quarters and a VHS tape. Does this describe the contents of a forgotten drawer in your house?. Spotsylvania residents will be able to revisit life in the county in the year 2000 on Sept. 25. That’s when county officials will dig up the time capsule that was buried in May 2000. The occasion is the county’s 300th birthday, and the plan all along was for the capsule to be examined at that time, then reburied and opened again in 2121.

