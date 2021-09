The Ringgold Lady Tigers are now 4-2 on the season after a 10-4 victory over Chattanooga Valley Monday afternoon in a game played at Ridgeland High School. Ringgold staked its claim early with a five-spot in the top of the first inning. Braylee Raby was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Emorie Coles and Katy Haddock were each 2 for 4 with one run scored.