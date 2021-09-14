CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Car technology could save riders’ lives

By Mark Hinchliffe
motorbikewriter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrashes involving motorcycles and cars are often referred to as SMIDSY incidents or “Sorry mate, I didn’t see you.”. Many riders complain that drivers not only don’t see them, but don’t even bother to look. For years, motorcycle safety advocates have been asking authorities to better educate drivers to look...

motorbikewriter.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Self Driving Cars Will Save and Improve Lives

If self-driving cars can become ten times safer than human-driven cars and became standard for the world then 1.1 million of the over 1.2 million global traffic deaths would be prevented each year. Self-driving cars would also enable old people and children to get around safely and conveniently with more independence.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Reporter

Safe driving saves lives and money

Our industry commits a lot of time and resources to making worksites safer. But what about the safety of workers driving to and from worksites?. In our understandable priority on safe worksites, we must also give thought to how to make the drive to and from the worksite safer. This is one of our biggest risks from an insurance, employee safety and, yes, reputation standpoint. A past client of mine had a supervisors’ meeting where they were served beer and, after the meeting, an employee driving a company truck hit a tree. Luckily, the employee was not injured but it was all over the news – with the company logo on the side of the truck. Not all accidents are avoidable, but research shows that good, defensive driving habits can reduce the likelihood of crashes that can lead to injuries and even death – and are exorbitantly expensive for companies.
TRAFFIC
riviera-maya-news.com

Two killed after out-of-control bus crushes cars

Veracruz, Mexico — Two people were left dead and at least 14 others left injured after a passenger bus approached a toll booth at full speed. The bus, which is said to have lost its brakes, slammed full highway speed into several cars that were waiting in line. Other vehicles...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Smidsy#Icvp#Telstra#Ipswich City Council#Qut
NJ.com

Can a flooded car be fixed or saved?

The recent flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida has many asking whether a flooded car can be fixed or saved. The answer is that a flooded car can be salvaged depending on what type of water it was submerged in. If it was submerged in saltwater, it is probably best suited for the junkyard because saltwater is corrosive and can wreak havoc on the mechanical parts of the car as well as the car’s interior.
CARS
The US Sun

What is the what3words app and how can it save lives?

EMERGENCY services are urging people to download a new app that can pinpoint any location on Earth and is already said to have saved multiple lives. But what is what3words and how does it work? We take a look, below. What is what3words?. What3words is a smartphone app that divides...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
L.A. Weekly

How Car SHAiRing Saved My Vacation

This article could also be titled, “Uber, Taxis, and a Lack of Public Transportation Ruined My Vacation.” Because what turned five days in the tropical paradise of Hawaii into a stinking, sweaty nightmare was how difficult it was to find reliable transportation. Let me start over. I had the (not-so-great)...
CARS
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO purchases 15 Mobile Comprehensive Rescue Systems for patrol cars to help save lives

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office placed 15 Mobile Comprehensive Rescue Systems into patrol cars. The units are being issued to deputies that patrol western Flagler County where rescue response can take longer. Additional units were issued to FCSO’s SWAT and ERT teams as they are often deployed to high-risk situations.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
motorbikewriter.com

Honda CRF190L ADV launched

Honda has launched an adventure motorcycle that’s perfect for new riders to set out trail hunting on. It’s part of the tried-and-tested CRF line and has a curb weight of just 145kg. The downside? It’s available only in China (for now). The CRF190L shares its engine with the 184.4cc single-cylinder...
CARS
CBS New York

NJ TRANSIT Bus, Car Crash In Irvington Takes Out Utility Poles

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a chaotic scene in New Jersey where an NJ TRANSIT bus with passengers on board crashed into utility poles. Police say that bus was hit by a stolen vehicle. After the crash, a mangled red car and downed power lines were in the street – they’ve since been cleared. People were trying to avoid the live wires as they rushed to safety. About a dozen people were treated for things like cuts, soreness and sprains. That’s remarkable, when you consider with 30 people on that bus, this could have easily turned into tragedy. Now, it’s all about the...
IRVINGTON, NJ
The Independent

NTSB: Train that rear-ended another was on 'full power'

The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in the Boston area in July had turned the speed controller to full power, according to a federal report released Tuesday, and the regional transit agency said it is moving to fire the person.The train accelerated to 31 mph before colliding with the train ahead of it, which had been moving at about 10 mph, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the crash, which sent more than two dozen people to the hospital. “A preliminary review of striking train’s event recorder...
TRAFFIC
motorbikewriter.com

Kawasaki Is Working On A Supercharged Hybrid Motorcycle

Kawasaki has been experimenting with hybrid motorcycles for a while. None of them are in production, but we’ve seen several patents that the Japanese manufacturer has filed regarding the technology. The most recent one, however, suggests the addition of another Kawasaki technology – a supercharger. More specifically, the patent is for a motor that will drive both the motorcycle and the supercharger’s impeller.
CARS
LehighValleyLive.com

Can a flooded car be fixed or saved?

The recent flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida has many asking whether a flooded car can be fixed or saved. The answer is that a flooded car can be salvaged depending on what type of water it was submerged in. If it was submerged in saltwater, it is probably best suited for the junkyard because saltwater is corrosive and can wreak havoc on the mechanical parts of the car as well as the car’s interior.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy