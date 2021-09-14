Car technology could save riders’ lives

Our industry commits a lot of time and resources to making worksites safer. But what about the safety of workers driving to and from worksites?. In our understandable priority on safe worksites, we must also give thought to how to make the drive to and from the worksite safer. This is one of our biggest risks from an insurance, employee safety and, yes, reputation standpoint. A past client of mine had a supervisors’ meeting where they were served beer and, after the meeting, an employee driving a company truck hit a tree. Luckily, the employee was not injured but it was all over the news – with the company logo on the side of the truck. Not all accidents are avoidable, but research shows that good, defensive driving habits can reduce the likelihood of crashes that can lead to injuries and even death – and are exorbitantly expensive for companies.

