Giants still chasing division title, but first clinch matters

SAN FRANCISCO -- The last World Series run in San Francisco started with an uncertain celebration. The Giants clinched a playoff spot before they took the field for their 159th game of the 2014 season. A Milwaukee Brewers loss earlier in the afternoon wrapped up their role as a Wild Card team, and as players digested the news, some weren't sure whether they should pop champagne if they lost that night. The team had dropped five of six, but Hunter Pence bounced around the clubhouse before the game -- which the Giants ended up winning -- and insisted that every step of the journey needed to include a clubhouse party.