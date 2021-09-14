CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants still chasing division title, but first clinch matters

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The last World Series run in San Francisco started with an uncertain celebration. The Giants clinched a playoff spot before they took the field for their 159th game of the 2014 season. A Milwaukee Brewers loss earlier in the afternoon wrapped up their role as a Wild Card team, and as players digested the news, some weren't sure whether they should pop champagne if they lost that night. The team had dropped five of six, but Hunter Pence bounced around the clubhouse before the game -- which the Giants ended up winning -- and insisted that every step of the journey needed to include a clubhouse party.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Doval is lighting up the radar gun, but keeping his cool

SAN DIEGO -- Gabe Kapler is as focused and forward-thinking during a game as it gets, but for a few moments on Tuesday night, he was just like any Giants fan at Petco Park. He kept allowing his eyes to drift to the radar gun readings on Camilo Doval's fastball.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Gabe Kapler
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Wild Card#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Red Sox#Phillies#The San Diego Padres#Braves
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees trade with Reds, acquire pitcher to finish deal | What it means

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Remember when the Yankees traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds?. Well, they completed that trade Monday. The Yankees said they acquired righty pitcher Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the transaction, which saw Cincinnati also absorb the salaries of Wilson and Cessa.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Mercury News

SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former setup man from roster

SAN DIEGO — After the Atlanta Braves took the final game of a three-game set in San Francisco on Sunday, they also picked up a former Giants catcher on their way out of town. The Giants announced Tuesday that catcher Chadwick Tromp was claimed off waivers by the Braves after...
MLB
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3

The 2021 NFL season has treated NFL fans to a couple of excellent "Thursday Night Football" games to start the season. In Week 1, the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys by two points thanks to a field goal by Ryan Succop with two seconds left on the clock. A week later, the Washington Football Team knocked off the Giants; they earned a one-point victory via a Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired.
NFL
gaslampball.com

Bruce Bochy not closing the door on managing the Padres

Signs are pointing towards the San Diego Padres moving on from manager Jayce Tingler at the end of the season, as the team is likely going to miss out on the postseason despite entering 2021 as one of the World Series favorites. The most popular name you’ll hear if the Padres manager job is open is Bruce Bochy.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy