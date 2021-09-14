SOFTBALL: Ringgold holds off Rockmart

The Ringgold Lady Tigers foiled Rockmart's seventh-inning comeback attempt and stung the Lady Jackets, 8-5, in a Region 6-AAA game on Monday afternoon at Hazel Brown Field. Ringgold scored two runs in each of the first two innings and led 8-1 after five. Rockmart would string together some hits and take advantage of a pair of Lady Tiger errors to score four times in the top of the seventh. They had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Ringgold was able to slam the door and pick up the victory.