MLS released its tentative 2021 playoff schedule on Thursday with a notable change. For the first time ever, the league intends to play a game on Thanksgiving Day. At least one reporter suggested the league is hoping that the Seattle Sounders will be the team to fill that holiday timeslot, which is scheduled to air on Fox directly opposite the Dallas Cowboys game on CBS, with the Bears-Lions game as a lead-in. Regardless of what Fox and MLS want, however, the hosting team for that game will likely be one of the two teams who finish atop their conferences during the regular season, as those teams will have two weeks of added lead time to sell tickets.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO