This Throwback Beauty Trend Was Everywhere At The 2021 Met Gala
Let’s be real for a moment: The beauty looks at the Met Gala take the already-stunning fashion, jewelry, and accessories to another dimension. This year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” has inspired many to pull inspiration from well-known beauty styles throughout American history. One trend that has clearly emerged on the red carpet? Old Hollywood glamour. It’s not exactly surprising that stars would embrace such classic, universally flattering beauty choices, but the Met Gala is often seen as an opportunity to make a statement with edgy or unconventional looks.www.thezoereport.com
