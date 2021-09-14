CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This BFF Duo Stole The Met Gala Carpet

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost can agree that a large part of the fascination behind the annual Met Gala is the iconic impact that can be made with one single look. Case(s) in point from this year’s extravaganza: Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble (complete with face covering) or Billie Eilish’s Old Hollywood-inspired Oscar de la Renta confection. Yes, it’s true that one look (such as those just mentioned) can truly steal a show. But what about two? Not to be outdone, there’s something to be said about the dynamic duos — platonic or otherwise — that walk the carpet complementing each other to a T. The lovers, friends, and designer/muse pairings attending the 2021 Met Gala were no different, proving that two looks can prove double the fun.

