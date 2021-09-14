CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How Long Should You Work Out? Probably Less Than You Think

By Mercey Livingston
Well+Good
Well+Good
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some movement is always better than none (just 60 seconds of exercise can make up for 14 minutes spent sitting, ICYWW). And while I love going to an hour-long workout class, once I walk or take the subway there and back, I've burned at least two hours (maybe more) by the time I make it home. Factor in showering, breakfast, and the workout itself, and well...you get the picture. Seeing that workouts can be hard to fit into jam-packed schedules, how exactly do you know how long you should be working out?

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
NBC San Diego

How Many Steps a Day Should You Take? Study Finds 7,000 Can Go a Long Way

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50 percent to 70 percent less likely to die of any cause over the next decade, compared with those who took fewer steps.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
Ladders

This is how many hours you should really be working

Have you ever wondered how many hours is the ideal number of hours you should work per week? Here’s the answer: it’s 38 hours. (I’ll explain why in a moment.) But perhaps you are one of those people who brags about your 70-hour workweek. Or maybe you are on the other end of the spectrum, chasing the 4-hour workweek dream.
JOBS
Well+Good

8 Balance Exercise Examples for Better Stability as You Age

Proper stability is key to every fitness journey, regardless of age or athletic goals. Like eating right for heart health and improving flexibility, maintaining balance throughout your life should be a top priority for your overall health. Boosting your balance is easy with the right training. In fact, there are...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaerobic Exercise#Cardiovascular Exercise#Cdc#Subway#Icyww
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: You're stronger than you think

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've always loved a little competition. Whether it's participating in sports games or a talent event, I'm up for it!. Recently, I participated in my first fitness challenge. The challenge consisted of a 2,000-meter row, 300 reps on the weight floor, and a 5K on the treadmill.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Well+Good

This 2-Week Yoga Challenge Will Help Improve Flexibility In More Than One Way

Movement is supposed to feel good. It's supposed to be a way to join your body, mind, and spirit—which is quite literally what "yoga" means in Sanskrit. This month, we wanted to give our readers an opportunity to join us, as we sink deep into postures that are meant to challenge us in different, distinct ways throughout the course of this two-week yoga challenge led by Paris Alexandra and Alicia Ferguson of BK Yoga Club.
WORKOUTS
The Guardian

Post-illness symptoms like long Covid are probably more common than we think

In recent months, long Covid has received a great deal of media and public attention. Research has found that as many as one in four of those infected with Covid – perhaps millions of people in the US alone – suffer from chronic long-term symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, abdominal pain, heart problems, fatigue, anxiety, depression, cognitive impairment and other conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

This RD-Approved Criteria Will Tell You if Your Chips Are Healthy (Plus, 10 A+ Options You’ll Love)

When you're in the mood for something crunchy and a little salty, nothing really compares to a handful of chips. Sure, there are certain veggies that pack crunch, but there's no denying that carrots or sliced cucumbers deliver the same level of satisfaction. There is just something about a bowl piled high with crispy tortilla chips—guac at the ready—that pairs perfectly with, well, everything.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy