CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Date Night at the Met Gala

By Megan Heintz
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkhNd_0bv8c5T600
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

All black everything! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) wore matching looks on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

The couple, who wed on September 30, 2018, celebrated their third anniversary in style. Justin wore a dark Drew House suit with a Drew suitcase, while Hailey wore a black column gown with a plunging neckline from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Hailey last attended the Met Gala in 2019, while Justin hasn’t gone since 2015.

“I feel like the Met is always a really cool night to celebrate fashion, and both of us love fashion and love being able to get dressed up and collaborate with cool designers,” Hailey told Vogue host Keke Palmer during the event’s livestream. She then pointed to her husband and proudly added that Justin “came up with” the idea for his suit himself.

“I think as I become more of an adult, I think things just start to evolve and change and become more grown up,” Justin added about his own sense of style. “I’m married now, so I think things just become more, uh, adult I guess.”

“I think for me what the inspiration was for the look, for the hair, for the makeup was just timeless American beauty,” Hailey continued. “Looking back on just, like, the Grace Kellys of the world. Inspired by that.”

The “Holy” singer and model’s appearance at the Met Gala comes after the two were at the MTV Video Music Awards Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. Hailey was a presenter while Justin was nominated for seven awards. Justin also performed at the VMAs for the first time in years.

“If anyone doubted Justin and Hailey’s relationship, seeing them thrive during quarantine should finally put those naysayers to rest,” a source previously told In Touch of the pair amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They have spent literally 200 days together. They’ve been cooking, ordering in and wearing sweatpants pretty much 24/7.”

“They also spent time with family and went on a road trip, but for the most part they’re laying low,” the insider divulged. “They both really rely on their faith in times of trouble, and a pandemic obviously has caused them to re-evaluate what’s important to them (like everyone has been doing!) and for them, family and their marriage is always at the top of the list. They really feel so lucky to have each other through these times.”

In fact, they’re “more in love than ever” before.

Keep being cute, you two! And keep scrolling to see photos of Justin and Hailey at the 2021 Met Gala.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Flies From The Ceiling In Epic VMAs Performance As Hailey Baldwin Dances From Her Seat

Justin Bieber kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, following a five-year absence, and his performance may be one of his best ever. Justin Bieber went into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the most nominations out of anyone — seven, to be exact — so we weren’t too surprised to hear he’d be performing. But we had no idea he’d knock our socks off while doing so! Justin, who performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, hasn’t performed the show since 2015, so it was his first time back on the VMAs stage in six years. Obviously, it was a special moment for both the singer and his fans, and we don’t think anyone watching walked away disappointed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Anthony Vaccarello
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Keke Palmer
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore a Jeweled Saint Laurent Gown to the Met Gala

Hailey Bieber chose a classic gown for this year's Met Gala. Wearing a strapless column gown by Saint Laurent, the design featured a plunging V-shaped neckline studded with rhinestones. She accessorized the look with a square-diamond necklace and wore her hair in loose waves. Bieber walked the red carpet with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey match in black at their first Met Gala together... exactly three years since they secretly married at a NYC courthouse

Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey rang in their third anniversary as a married couple at this year's star-studded Met Gala on Monday night. As the pair arrived to the America: A Lexicon of Fashion-themed event in black, the lovebirds looked every inch the fashion forward power couple. While...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Date Night#Hailey Baldwin Celebrate#Drew House#Vogue#American
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Hailey Baldwin At The Met Gala Is All Anyone’s Talking About

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin shuts down claims husband Justin Bieber ‘mistreats’ her

Hailey Baldwin has shut down claims that her husband Justin Bieber “mistreats” her.The model, 24, called the rumours a “big fat narrative” during an appearance on Demi Lovato‘s podcast, titled 4D With Demi Lovato.“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’, and I’m just like, it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”She said that Bieber, 27, is “extremely respectful” and makers her “feel special every single day”, adding: “When I see [rumours that suggest]...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin’s Cousin Ireland Defends Her After Fans Chant ‘Selena Gomez’ At The Met Gala

Hailey Baldwin’s cousin Ireland came to her defense after overzealous fans heckled her and Justin Bieber about his ex, Selena Gomez, at the Met Gala. Never go against the family. That appears to be the motto Ireland Baldwin is living by after a crowd of excited fans heckled Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber about Selena Gomez at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. A TikTok video Hailey posted on the platform showed the famous couple walking the carpet as fans could be heard chanting, “Selena! Selena! Selena!”
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Hailey Bieber Responds To Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumours

Hailey Bieber has responded to a number of rumours about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Bieber appeared on 4D with Demi Lovato to address the public’s deception of her. She explains that she has no issue being known as “Justin’s wife”. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Jelena Fans For Disrespecting Hailey And Justin At 2021 Met Gala [Video]

Fandoms might have the whole of Hollywood in their pocket, but more often than not, fans and stans turn toxic with their obsessive and over-zealous reactions. At the recent Met Gala, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had to face the wrath of some Jelena fans who thought it's perfectly okay to chant the singer's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's name when the couple walked down the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Here's What Went Down When Shawn Mendes Ran Into Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala

The award for most awkward Met Gala interaction goes to... Whatever went down when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello bumped into Hailey and Justin Bieber before they departed for the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13. The two couples happened to run into each other at a hotel before they left for the big event. Vogue caught the whole thing on camera while filming Shawn and Camila's "Get Ready" video, and it has fans on TikTok feeling "so awkward," especially knowing that Shawn and Hailey attended the Met Gala together in 2018, about five months before she married Justin. (Both Shawn and Hailey have maintained they were just "friends,"...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy