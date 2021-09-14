Fort Morgan voters to decide competitive city council races
The 2021 election is shaping up to be a competitive one for the Fort Morgan City Council. The final ballot content for the City of Fort Morgan has been certified to the Morgan County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, which conducts the city election as part of its Coordinated Election. The Nov. 2 election will be a mail-ballot election, with ballots scheduled to be mailed to registered voters during the week of Oct. 11.www.fortmorgantimes.com
Comments / 0