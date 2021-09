This September 20 to 25, Cottage Park Yacht Club will host the Snipe Class Western Hemisphere and Orient Championship in Winthrop Harbor. Celebrated as one of the top, one-design, international racing sailboats, the Snipe class has been a stalwart for one design sailing for generations and consistently has been on of the most popular two person racing dinghies in the USA and the World. Over this period many boat designs have and classes have come and gone, but the Snipe Class has always been there to offer “Serious Sailing, Serious Fun”, their motto.

