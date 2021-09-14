United Way of Greater Waterbury kicks off annual fundraising campaign

CHESHIRE — Inside the locker rooms of the Cheshire YMCA, volunteers from Thomaston Savings Bank were busy painting. The work was part of the United Way of Greater Waterbury’s Day of Caring, a kickoff to its annual fundraising campaign that allows it to service programs in the communities of Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury.