Borough Council Passes Temporary COVID-19 Ordinance In State College
The State College Borough Council met Monday night and unanimously passed another temporary COVID-19 emergency ordinance that tightens mask-wearing guidelines in the borough. Under the passed ordinance, borough businesses and public facilities must require all employees, customers, and visitors to wear masks while indoors. Based on recommendations from the borough’s Board of Health, masks are required for everyone 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.onwardstate.com
