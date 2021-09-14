Shoreham Village future housing conceptual plan presentation on Sept. 19

The Town of Shoreham received a Vermont Department of Housing & Community Development Municipal Planning Grant in 2020 for the purpose of exploring the town-owned Farnham Property to create a conceptional plan for a mixed-use development including housing affordable for all demographics and engaging the community in the process. . A Shoreham Planning Commission working group was created that has been working with the Addison County Regional Planning Commission. The working group has completed it’s work and is now ready to share a conceptual housing plan with the residents of Shoreham.