Waynesboro drops proposed pet limits

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman proposed legislation to let voters decide if future Harford County Council members will be limited to two consecutive terms. “I have been contacted by many constituents requesting that we place term limits for council members on the ballot in November 2022,” County Executive Glassman said. “In fact, I have always supported term limits and actually supported an effort many years ago when I served on the council as a way to include more citizens in public service.” The proposed legislation would have the same two-term limit and provisions for council members that apply to the county executive including allowing a term-limited council member to take a term off before running again for their seat. If it’s approved, the two-term limit would begin with all council members elected in 2022 — despite prior terms served. Additionally, under the legislation, council members could serve two consecutive terms then go on to serve as council president for up to two terms. As of now, there are no term limits on council positions and each term is four years. If approved, the question would be on the Nov. 2022 ballot.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO