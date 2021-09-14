Maj Toure: Biden has 'zero interest' helping Black people

A diner in Florida is causing quite the stir over a sign posted on its door, according to a report by FOX 35. The DeBary Diner in DeBary, Florida had a sign on the front door that read: "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere."

