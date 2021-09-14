Maj Toure: Biden has 'zero interest' helping Black people

This is in response to “Writer is attacking wrong political party” ( , Aug. 7). What bad actions by President Donald Trump is it referring to?. Was it border control by building the wall, having asylum seekers wait in Mexico until adjudication or reversing the catch and release policies? Or addressing the trade imbalance with China, replacing a bad trade agreement with a better one or criminal justice reform? Or allowing veterans who cannot be seen promptly to visit non-Veterans Affairs facilities, having an actual plan to exit Afghanistan, exiting the Iran nuclear agreement, forcing NATO countries to pay their share of GDP, tax relief, etc.
