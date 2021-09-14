CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid’s Long Red Mermaid Hair at the Met Gala 2021 Is Very Ariel

By Christopher Ros a
 9 days ago
Gigi Hadid has been unveiling red hair all year long, but she turned it up a notch on the 2021 Met gala carpet. Behold, Hadid’s latest beauty transformation: long, luxurious Ariel-like red hair. It’s absolutely gorgeous. Check it out for yourself, below:. This has been a nonstop week for Gigi...

