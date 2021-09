ST. LOUIS – The final playoff spot in the National League is there for the taking, but no team is stepping up to grab it. The Cincinnati Reds have lost 12 of their last 18 games and dropped six consecutive series. The San Diego Padres are 7-13 in their last 20 games, swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The St. Louis Cardinals took two of three games against the Reds, but that’s the only team they’ve beat in a series since Aug. 15.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO