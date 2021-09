By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools laid out what would have to happen for a school to close should they experience a COVID-19 outbreak. The district says that if 5% of a school’s students and staff have “confirmed” COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period, the school would shut down for a maximum of two weeks. The district could also trigger a shutdown if simultaneous outbreaks happen in three classrooms or groups, such as a team or the school band. Staff shortages caused by quarantines could also lead to school closures. Over the past 14 days, the district has reported 98 cases of COVID-19 across all schools. The district’s full plan can be found on their website at this link.

