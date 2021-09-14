Clermont Police Close 2007 Cold Case Of Abducted 6 Year Old Girl

On 09/02/2021, The Clermont Police Department Detective Division received a phone call from Angelica Vences-Salgado, who is the mother of a juvenile victim abducted from her home in 2007. Angelica stated that she was contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez. The female told her she was in Mexico and requested that she meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on 09/10/2021.