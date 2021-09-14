Current and former Trojans react to news of Clay Helton’s firing

On Monday, following an ugly, ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford in the Coliseum, USC announced the termination of head coach Clay Helton. Helton started his USC coaching career working as Lane Kiffin's quarterback coach starting in 2010. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2012 and then offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Kiffin was fired by then athletic director Pat Haden and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Despite going 6-2 with a win over No. 4 Stanford, Haden passed on hiring Oregon full time and instead brought back Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian to take over the Trojan football program. The devastated Orgeron left immediately and Helton served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Bowl win over Fresno State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO