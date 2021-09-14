CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
▶️ Healing through wheeling: Off-road wheelchair makes nature accessible

By Eric Lindstrom
centraloregondaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a wheelchair that resembles more of a mountain bike than a traditional wheelchair, and its purpose is to get people to beautiful outdoor areas that otherwise might prove impossible. The all-terrain AdvenChair is the brain child of Bend local Geoff Babb. After suffering multiple severe strokes, Babb set out...

centraloregondaily.com

