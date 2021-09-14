CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Our Opinion: Biden vs. the coronavirus

 9 days ago

President Biden spoke for millions of Americans on Thursday when he said, “Our patience is wearing thin.”. It certainly is. Those of us who have been vaccinated and still follow the safety protocols — wearing the uncomfortable masks, curtailing our social plans — only to have to bear the brunt of the selfishness steaming off people drunk on their own sense of entitlement — our patience is close to cracking.

Washington Post

Biden, mandates and the other freedom — from the coronavirus

About a month ago, a former bodybuilder and actor by the name of Arnold Schwarzenegger went after coronavirus vaccine and mask skeptics — hard. He attacked them for focusing so strongly on their own personal freedom. “No, screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.”. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Attack on Biden misses the mark

A recent letter in the (Sept. 10) newspaper — “Afghanistan withdrawal projects weakness to friends and foes” — is clearly an opinion of a conservative person who is a supporter of the past administration. My letter is from a liberal voter and fan of Joe Biden. Yes, the president turned...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Our Opinion: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.
POLITICS
inquirer.com

Fear is our worst enemy when it comes to COVID-19 and children | Opinion

Just as children return to classrooms, our country, unfortunately, finds itself in the midst of a COVID-19 resurgence that is heightening anxiety and leading many school communities to revisit their health and safety plans. As they do, it is essential that school leaders, teachers, and families are equipped with accurate information on the risk to themselves and their children.
KIDS
madison

Opinion | Biden has a duty to expand the Supreme Court

The failure of the U.S. Supreme Court to properly address the Texas anti-choice law that went into effect this month provides ample evidence that the court itself has been broken and manipulated and needs correcting to address this and myriad other issues. So what should be done?. Congress must pass...
CONGRESS & COURTS

