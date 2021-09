People interested in serving on an advisory group for the Hillsboro Police Department can apply until Oct. 1.Hillsboro officials are seeking applicants to serve in a group that will advise the chief of police on how to build trust in the community. The Hillsboro Police Community Advisory Group will act strictly in an advisory capacity, making recommendations to Chief Jim Coleman about community engagement, programming, public education and other policing matters, according to the city's website. The Hillsboro City Council approved the creation of the group last December as part of work to bolster police oversight. "We feel like we...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO