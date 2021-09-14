47-year-old man dies Sunday in Rock Hill wreck, police say

WSOC FILE: Rock Hill Police Department

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 47-year-old driver was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in Rock Hill, police said.

Officers got to the scene in the 2600 block of India Hook Road at about 4:30 p.m. and found a 2008 Chevy Silverado that ran off the road, hit a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Larry Hunt Erwin was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he was dead upon arrival.

The crash is under investigation.

