Public Health

Anna Wintour: 'COVID protocols' hardest aspect of Met Gala

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Wintour didn't hesitate when asked about the most difficult aspect of putting on this year's Met Gala: "COVID protocols." (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/04a6e921df4f419d82f3ae137dbdf219.

Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Anna Wintour wants guests 'to have fun and enjoy dressing up again' at tonight's all-vaxxed, all-masked Met Gala (which will feature a pared-down 400-person guest list)

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is looking forward to everyone 'dressing up again' at tonight's Met Gala — but those outfits will have to include face masks in keeping with ongoing COVID precautions. The 71-year-old fashion boss is getting ready to chair the big event tonight, which was postponed from its...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Anna Wintour
Us Weekly

Looking Back at Anna Wintour’s Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Pics

It goes without saying that Anna Wintour is an unrivaled fashion icon. The 71-year-old British-American journalist is the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue. She’s served as a chairwoman of the Met Gala since 1995, and she’s the woman behind the coveted event’s top-secret guest list. That said, all eyes are on her when she hits the red carpet at the annual gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala: The Theme, Co-Chairs, Covid Protocols and Beyond

From the guest list and dress code to the mask mandate, here's how the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala will look different this year. Met Monday is back! After a pandemic hiatus, fashion's biggest night, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, will return Sept. 13. While this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala is being touted as a "more intimate" affair, it will still be a star-studded event as organizers have established strict protocols for the health and safety of all guests.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Covid#Met Gala#Ap Archive
New York Post

How Gen Z has drastically changed Anna Wintour’s 2021 Met Gala

This summer, rumors swirled that the American-themed Met Gala 2021 would lack its usual luster. No Sarah Jessica Parker. No Gisele. A mask mandate! Young people!! TikTokers!!! “Personally, I don’t think the Met is cool anymore,” one publicist complained to The Post. “It’s gone from super prestigious to [being] full of influencers.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
districtchronicles.com

The One Thing You’ll Never See Anna Wintour Wear

We often refer to the color black as a symbol of the elegance and sophistication of the modern career woman, but that couldn’t be further from the case for Anna Wintour. In a 2019 episode of “Go Ask Anna” for Vogue, where the editor-in-chief answers burning fashion questions from curious pedestrians, Wintour dished out her distaste for the tones for black when asked how she would “spice up an all-black outfit.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
