Anna Wintour: 'COVID protocols' hardest aspect of Met Gala

From the guest list and dress code to the mask mandate, here's how the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala will look different this year. Met Monday is back! After a pandemic hiatus, fashion's biggest night, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, will return Sept. 13. While this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala is being touted as a "more intimate" affair, it will still be a star-studded event as organizers have established strict protocols for the health and safety of all guests.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO