CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Estonian Duo WATEVA Shows Us Their Vast Soundscape

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATEVA made a splash earlier this summer with the release of their debut album Disposable Society and now they’ve spun up a solid mix!. The sound of house music has permeated speakers around the world for decades, but that isn’t where Tallinn-based duo WATEVA began their story. Both members, Hugo Martin Maasikas and Kris Evan Säde, come from different spaces in the realm of music with Hugo initially finding success under the alias CARTOON and Kris signing his first record deal at the age of 13. But when they became tired of the drum and bass sound that dominated the sonic spectrum in their home country, they looked to make waves together in the realm of house music.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Lubelski Releases “Asylum” Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Lubelski announces that his new LP, Happy Accidents, is landing on Dirtybird and pairs that with the release of its lead single, “Asylum”!. Attention house music lovers! There’s something extra special brewing in the studio from the mind of beloved artist Lubelski. Over the years, the Percomaniacs boss has graced labels like Desert Hearts and Dirtybird Records to show off his wild, eclectic style on multi-dimensional party pumpers like “Quitting Is For Losers,” Lost My Senses, and The Universal Groove. Today, Lubelski presents his latest trippy tune, “Asylum,” giving us a glimpse into his forthcoming album, Happy Accidents!
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Xotix Boggles the Mind with Their New EP on Underdog Records

Xotix begs the question “What the Hell is Wrong With Xotix” with a new, three-track EP that is out now on Underdog Records. California-based bass music trio Xotix has quickly taken the scene by storm. Since their first release in 2019, they have quickly risen through the ranks with some major releases, festival bookings, and astonishing collabs. Some of their most notable releases include their Fresh EP, as well as their collaborative Rabbithole EP with Secret Recipe, which was released with Bassrush Records earlier this year. Xotix hasn’t slowed down this year – and now they’ve landed their latest release, the What The Hell Is Wrong With Xotix EP, on Underdog Records.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Subset Gives Us a Taste of His Sound Ahead of Dirtybird Campout

Subset spun up a highly-curated mix ahead of Dirtybird Campout to help everyone get in a groove and shake their tailfeather. The upcoming edition of Dirtybird Campout is arriving ever closer on the horizon and it’s safe to say that members of the flock are getting hyped with each passing day. After dropping a fantastic lineup filled with some dynamic artists in the house, techno, and bass realm, the Dirtybird crew is getting everyone in a groove with their mix series ahead of the party on October 15-17. Earlier this month saw artists including Choopsie, Arnold & Lane, and Steve Darko spin something special up for the devout Dirtybird followers, and now Subset is taking the reins of the mix series.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estonian#Soundscape#Dance Music#Soundcloud#Wateva#Disposable Society
edmidentity.com

Go On a “Joyride” with Epikker’s Endless Summer Playlist

Fresh off the release of their latest single “Joyride,” Epikker curated some tunes that will help you celebrate summer into the colder months. As the sound of electro house continues to swell and re-enter the minds of those in the dance music scene, Epikker is looking to further lay their claim in the genre. Based out of Los Angeles, this duo has seen the minds of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange come together to create some tasty tunes and put their unique production styles on full display. Previously releases such as “In The Air” with A.Rose Jackson and “Revolution” with Noah Lowman helped set the tone for what was to come and now they’ve dropped a fresh single to feast on.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Ace Aura is Fulfilling His “Destiny” in the Scene

Ace Aura explores a deeper meaning on his track “Destiny” with Emily Makis and gives us a closer look at how he accomplished that. Over the years, Ace Aura has risen in popularity due to his creative style of bass music. While it embodies the heaviness of traditional dubstep, it offers a bouncy and rhythmic element that not many can replicate. Through his impressive work ethic and clear vision of his music, he’s garnered the attention of the biggest labels and a devoted fanbase in the process.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Maduk Turns Sadness to Gladness on ‘Transformations’

Maduk matures further into his career and challenges expectations on his sophomore album Transformations. Just a few months ago, Maduk celebrated a decade of experiences in the dance music world and his earlier releases on labels like UKF, Hospital Records, Fokuz Recordings, and Viper Recordings. This renowned drum and bass DJ and producer finds a soft spot between liquid, jump up, and festival-centered anthems that can be heard on his releases like Never Give Up. Since the release of that album in 2016, he’s further showcased his passion as the leader of the Dutch drum and bass label Liquicity.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

The Lineup for ILLENIUM’s Ember Shores Has Landed

ILLENIUM unveiled the lineup for Ember Shores and it’s filled with artists like Big Gigantic, 3LAU, Cosmic Gate, Said The Sky, and more. From his tour to his new album, ILLENIUM has been on fire this year – and the icing on the cake was the news of his own festival – Ember Shores. The energy has been happy and high since the initial details of this collaborative experience with Disco Donnie Presents first landed as it sold out quickly soon after being announced. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the lineup and now it’s finally released.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

MitiS Releases Deluxe Version of Sophomore Album ‘Lost’

MitiS delivered serene sounds earlier this year on his sophomore album Lost and has now beefed it up with a bonus track and remixes!. If there’s one thing that MitiS has succeeded in over the past few years, it’s creating emotion-fueled soundscapes for his fans to explore. His 2018 album ‘Til the End was dripping with sublime tunes and he followed that up with even more impressive releases including Lost, which dropped back in April on Ophelia Records. The sophomore album from MitiS quickly won over the hearts of many of his faithful followers and saw him gain even more momentum as everyone soaked in his sounds, and now he’s delivered a deluxe version of the release as well.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

E.VAX Opens Up a Journey Into His Mind on Sophomore Album

E.VAX offers up a voyage filled with synaptic waves and stylized sounds to embark on with the release of his self-titled album. Evan Mast, also known as E.VAX, has been curating poetic sounds as one-half of Ratatat while also creating tasteful video art and graphics to accompany his work. Now he’s bringing travel to the visual minds of everyone who listens, infusing his electronic production and rock elements as a process to untether hearts. And during the pandemic, the audio-visual mastermind found a way to express himself in the studio to bring his latest masterpiece to life.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get to Know the Techno Sound of Lupa

Arizona-based techno artist Lupa swung by to chat about how she developed a love for the genre and her forthcoming EP on mau5trap. Techno might be one of the oldest genres in the vast landscape of the dance music scene, but that doesn’t mean artists in that realm are confined to the sounds of the past. Instead, it’s constantly evolving as artists, both new and old alike, explore its reaches or develop a passion for everything from its hard, driving beats to more melodic soundscapes – and one of those fresh faces looking to change the game is Lupa.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Blanke Chats About His New Single “Breathe”

Blanke gets everyone jumping with his newest release on Deadbeats, “Breathe,” that sees him explore his passion for drum and bass. Blanke is a name that is quickly recognized by those in the scene. Since first releasing in 2015, the Australian artist has worked hard to create a name for himself with powerful releases and stunning sets, with the result of him earning a top spot in the hearts of his growing fanbase. Fresh off his “Boom” release on Ophelia Records and a return to the stage at Bass Canyon, Blanke is back and ready to go full speed ahead with “Breathe.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Exploring a ‘Greater Message’ with Joachim Pastor

Joachim Pastor swung by to chat about his production process and more after the release of his debut album Greater Message. If you could only describe the sound that French DJ and producer Joachim Pastor has defined himself over the years it would be timeless. After studying at the Versailles conservatory during the early years of his life, he discovered the world of music software and his initial dreams of playing guitar in a band shifted to ones centered in the electronic realm. The result of that new direction has been a decade of brilliant singles and EPs that have graced speakers around the world as well as his own imprint, Hungry Music.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Cherry Flavored Antacids Say Goodbye to Summer with This Mix

Cherry Flavored Antacids spins up the final mix for the Summer Sessions series to keep you grooving well into the cooler months. While the pandemic was devastating for the industry there were some bright spots as well. The break from the standard hustle and bustle allowed for artists to flex their creative muscles or even start new projects, and that’s exactly what Philippe and Kat did. First meeting on Friendship back in 2018, these two artists come from different parts of the globe but were brought together because of their love for music and passion for renowned French duo Justice. But it wasn’t until they were in the midst of the pandemic that they began making music as Cherry Flavored Antacids.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

System Error Plants Its Flag in the Bass Frontier with Stand-Out Debut

System Error, an event series launched by Tony Merino and Shailee Ben-David, is setting a new benchmark in the bass scene. It’s at the tip of everyone’s tongues, the peripheries of everyone’s visions, and it finally needs to be said: Los Angeles’ bass music culture has faced a cultural crisis precipitated in part by a leadership vacuum that widened during the lockdown. With a confounding amount of noise on the events side of the bass music scene – from a dizzying number of unseasoned promoters to a surprising number of production outfits – it’s more important now than ever to have stronger curators to guide the proverbial ship towards new frontiers.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Indie duo Cults announce show at The Hall at Elsewhere on 3/25/22

Cults will be stopping in New York City on their 2022 tour across America. They will be playing at The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 2022. Doors for this 16+ show open at 6pm and tickets can be purchased on the DICE website/app. General admission tickets start at $33.28.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Release “On My Knees” and Announce ‘Surrender’

RÜFÜS DU SOL reveals a stunning music video for “On My Knees,” the latest track from their fourth studio album Surrender due out in October. RÜFÜS DU SOL has become masters of building immersive worlds with their music over the years with soundscapes that are filled with emotional lyrics and stunning elements. From Atlas to Bloom to SOLACE, the trio clearly continued to grow with each passing studio album as they crafted up memorable tracks that pluck at the heartstrings of listeners while simultaneously making them groove away to the beat. Now, they’re gearing up for the release of their fourth studio album, Surrender, which is due out on October 21.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy