Estonian Duo WATEVA Shows Us Their Vast Soundscape
WATEVA made a splash earlier this summer with the release of their debut album Disposable Society and now they’ve spun up a solid mix!. The sound of house music has permeated speakers around the world for decades, but that isn’t where Tallinn-based duo WATEVA began their story. Both members, Hugo Martin Maasikas and Kris Evan Säde, come from different spaces in the realm of music with Hugo initially finding success under the alias CARTOON and Kris signing his first record deal at the age of 13. But when they became tired of the drum and bass sound that dominated the sonic spectrum in their home country, they looked to make waves together in the realm of house music.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0