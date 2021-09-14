CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas brings threat of power outages, downed power lines to East Texas

 9 days ago
Portions of deep East Texas should prepare by having back up batteries and generators in case of a power outage as Nicholas passes through

