Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas brings threat of power outages, downed power lines to East Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very slow-moving storm system will cross the area on Thursday. It will take all day and much of this evening before exiting. Scattered showers through the early morning will turn steady and at times heavy. Expect rain mid-morning through late afternoon. This begins north and west of the metro area and ends late Thursday night down the shore. This storm is moving more north than east which will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. About 1 to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO