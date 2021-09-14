One man in critical condition after hit-and-run

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Update 9/14/21 at 3:41 p.m.

One woman, 37, was arrested for fleeing the scene after hitting the motorcyclist. Her car was impounded and her driver's license was revoked.

She was arrested for Hit and Run Accident Causing serious injury, Operating While License Revoked Causing Serious Impairment of Bodily Function, and Moving Violation Causing Serious Injury. She was lodged at the Cass County Jail on the above-mentioned charges.

Her name is being withheld pending her arraignment in Cass County 4th District Court.

One man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Spruce St. on M-51.

According to the Dowagiac Police Department Terrel Ward, 34, was traveling south on Spruce St. on M-51 before being struck by a car switching lanes.

After being struck by the car Ward swerve to the side of the road hitting a street sign.

PRIDE Ambulance transported Ward to Ascension/Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition before being flown to Kalamazoo Ascension Borgess Hospital via West Michigan AirCare for further treatment.

Authorities are searching for the person that struck ward believed to be traveling west on M-62 in early 2000’s full-Sized Chevy Suburban, tan or gold in color

Those with information regarding the hit-and-run are urged to contact Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.