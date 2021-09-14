CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Camila Cabello Says She "Tried" To Get Shawn Mendes to Go Shirtless at 2021 Met Gala

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's tour d'amour continues, as the couple takes their love to the 2021 Met Gala. This month alone, they've already walked the red carpet together for her Cinderella premiere in Miami and appeared at the 2021 VMAs with separate performances. Now, they're at each other's side's for fashion's most exclusive party, dressed in dark Michael Kors looks for the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Hailey Baldwin At The Met Gala Is All Anyone’s Talking About

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna says she felt like a ‘clown’ at 2015 Met Gala: ‘People are going to laugh at me’

Rihanna has opened up about feeling like a “clown” at the 2015 Met Gala because of how the other guests were dressed. On Wednesday, the Needed Me singer opened up about her pre-red carpet insecurity while speaking with Access TV. According to the 32-year-old, who wore a bright yellow Guo Pei haute couture cape gown with a long embroidered train for the gala’s China: Through the Looking Glass theme that year, she remembered feeling afraid to get out of the car because she felt she had overdressed for the fashion event. “I remember being so scared to get...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Shawn Mendes
Elite Daily

Justin And Hailey’s Met Gala Run-In With Camila And Shawn Was Very Chill, Actually

It feels like decades have passed since Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attended the Met Gala together in 2018. After all, Baldwin married Bieber the same year, and they’re still going strong. Mendes, meanwhile, celebrated his two-year anniversary with Camila Cabello in July 2021. But just three years later, the two couples reunited at the Met Gala on Sept. 13 and had a very normal, civil interaction that, naturally, went viral on TikTok, with many fans dubbing it “awkward” and difficult to watch.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello & ‘Cinderella’ Cast Sing ‘Let It Go,’ ‘And I Am Telling You,’ & More in Carpool Karaoke

After a lengthy rest on the bench due to the global health crisis, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’s wildly popular ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment returned to the road Wednesday, September 8 in magical fashion with the cast of Amazon’s ‘Cinderella.’. Cranking out favorites from the film’s soundtrack as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Gets The VMAs On Their Feet With Vibrant, Flamenco-Style Performance Of ‘Don’t Go Yet’

The belle of the ball, the world’s newest Cinderella, and the love of Shawn Mendes’ life — here’s Camila Cabello at the MTV Video Music Awards. Coming off the (glass) heels of the major success of her film Cinderella, Camila Cabello attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th to be seen and to perform a track from her upcoming third studio album, Familia.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Shawn And Camila#Cinderella Premiere#Vogue#Getty#Mans
Us Weekly

Camila Cabello Shouts Out ‘My Guy’ Shawn Mendes at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

In sync! Camila Cabello ended her unforgettable performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a sweet message to her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. “Give it up for my guy, Shawn Mendes,” Cabello, 24, said following her colorful “Don’t Go Yet” rendition on Sunday, September 12. The “Havana” singer then blew a kiss to the camera as Mendes, 23, took the stage for “Summer of Love.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes Adorably Dances To Girlfriend Camila Cabello’s Performance Of ‘Don’t Go Yet’ At VMAs

Shawn Mendes put his love for Camila Cabello on display during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, and we have the video to prove it. Shawn Mendes, 23, is so in love with Camila Cabello, 24. He made that crystal clear when he was spotted sweetly dancing to her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The gorgeous singers were both on hand to perform during the show, but it was during Camila’s performance of “Don’t Go Yet” that Shawn proved he’s Camila’s biggest cheerleader.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hawaiitelegraph.com

Shawn, Camila made debut at Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): One of the most-talked-about couples -- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala 2021. The two, who have been dating for a while, made their debut as a pair at the fashion event in a glamorous way. Camila wore...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Behind the Scenes: Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video [Watch]

A peek at Camila Cabello‘s schedule as of late will have her fans, affectionately called #Camilizers, saying my oh my indeed. The GRAMMY-nominee has left few stones unturned in the ongoing promotion of the September 3-released Amazon movie, ‘Cinderella,’ while simultaneously pushing ‘Don’t Go Yet’ – the first single from her third album, ‘Familia.’ And while Cabello has not given the LP a definitive release date, she recently confirmed it’s tentatively due for a Fall release.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Camila Cabello Flaunts Her Dance Moves With 'Don't Go Yet' at the 2021 VMAs

Camila Cabello performed an energetic version of “Don’t Go Yet” during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday. The song is the singer’s first single from her upcoming album, Familia, which is expected to arrive this year. Entering the stage with a black-and-white filter, Cabello...
BROOKLYN, NY
MTV

Camila Cabello Brought The Miami Heat To The VMAs With 'Don't Go Yet'

Even though her fairy godparent Billy Porter was present at the 2021 Video Music Awards, Camila Cabello left her glass slippers at home. This award show was a different kind of ball. The "Señorita" singer and Cinderella star is no stranger to the annual MTV awards show. In 2018, Cabello...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

109K+
Followers
32K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy